Mighty Quinn's to Open Two Brooklyn Stores This Year

The borough where Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque debuted will soon welcome two new locations in Williamsburg and Downtown Brooklyn. The beloved franchise — and the first brand to offer an authentic BBQ experience in a fast-casual setting — recently signed a five-part deal with franchisees Matthew Kouskalis and Nick Galanis, who will open their first two Brooklyn restaurants in 2022.

Kouskalis and Galanis’s first Mighty Quinn’s location will open at 360 Wythe Ave in Williamsburg. 360 Wythe Ave is the first New York City brick and beam building constructed in nearly a century. The second location will open at the center of downtown Brooklyn at One Boerum Place, an incredible new luxury rental development anchored by 22,000 square feet of retail space on the first two floors. The Williamsburg restaurant will feature a full bar with a unique menu of craft cocktails. Anticipated openings for these locations are Summer 2022.

“These Brooklyn neighborhoods are ideal locations for this brand,” Kouskalis says. “We are very engaged with this community, have a pulse on the market and understand where the demand is. We envision these new restaurants as hubs for their neighborhoods, where friends and neighbors can gather or even host events. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the Brooklyn community closer together.”

“We are always energized to introduce a new location, but it’s especially thrilling to continue finding opportunities for growth in our hometown of Brooklyn,” says Micha Magid, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the franchise. “Brooklyn has evolved in such an amazing way over the past decade since we started smoking meats on the Brooklyn waterfront in 2011. We look forward to coming back home with newly designed restaurants serving up fantastic BBQ and built for digital ordering demand.”

“We have been fans of Mighty Quinn’s since they started out at Smorgasburg in Williamsburg,” says Ken Copeland, President of Tidal Real Estate Partners, LP, the group behind the new Mighty Quinn’s location at 360 Wythe. “We have followed their growth over the years and are excited to have them back in the neighborhood where it all began as our tenant. We think they will be an exciting addition to what is already the most exciting food neighborhood in New York City.”

Avery Hall, a Brooklyn-based real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, design and development of unique real estate assets, is equally excited to welcome Mighty Quinn’s to One Boerum Place.

“We are thrilled to have a Mighty Quinn’s location at One Boerum Place in one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Brooklyn where new lifestyle and retail openings add to the vibrance of the area,” says Brian Ezra, Partner at Avery Hall. “We look forward to identifying additional retail partners that complement the offering at Mighty Quinn’s and hope to collaborate with the popular restaurant group as they continue to grow.”

Mighty Quinn’s already has a significant presence and devoted following throughout the New York metropolitan area, with restaurants open, or being built, in Manhattan, Garden City, Forest Hills and Yankee Stadium, along with Clifton and Union in New Jersey Tampa, Florida and Columbia, Maryland. Guests will enjoy popular menu items including savory slow-smoked brisket, burnt ends and other classic BBQ items at the new Brooklyn locations.

The startup costs for a Mighty Quinn’s franchise range from $739,488 to $896,334, with average unit volumes of $2.4M and a franchise fee of $45,000.