Mighty Quinn’s Opening in Hoboken on August 5

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ announced the grand opening of its new location in Hoboken on Friday, August 5. Mighty Quinn's was founded at the Brooklyn Smorgasburg in 2011 and has since expanded to 14 locations up and down the East Coast. The brand’s expansion plans include four additional openings by the end of 2022.

The Hoboken location represents the brands evolution towards digital transactions as all orders are placed through kiosk-based tablets. In addition to the Mighty Quinn’s BBQ menu, guests can also order Otto’s Tacos from the same kiosk stations providing an even wider menu variety from one ordering screen. Guests who visit the new location for the grand opening on Friday August 5th will enjoy a free side of the barbeque joint’s popular mac and cheese for in-store dining only.

“We continue to evolve the format of our restaurants in a way that makes ordering easy and interactive. The introduction of kiosk-based systems allows our team to focus on making amazing BBQ, while also offering our digital only brands on one seamless interface,” says Mighty Quinn’s Co-CEO Micha Magid. “We are now able to do so much more with a smaller restaurant footprint.

Located at 322 Washington Street Mighty Quinn’s will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11:30am to 9pm and Friday – Saturday 11:30am – 9:30pm. The latest location will join the brand’s existing Union, Clifton, and Prudential Center restaurants in New Jersey.