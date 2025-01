With Valentine’s Day approaching, Southern California’s favorite Mexican quick-service restaurant, Miguel’s Jr., is bringing a fun twist to the season of love, with heart-shaped nachos – perfect for Valentine’s Day festivities only available Friday February 14.

The nachos include tortilla chips, refried beans, Española sauce, real cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and your choice of protein, served with a side of homemade creamy guacamole and sour cream.