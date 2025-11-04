Miguel’s Jr., Southern California’s beloved family-owned quick-service Mexican food restaurant, is celebrating the holiday season and 50 years of serving authentic family recipes with a satisfying lineup of homemade tamales and festive gift card specials. From November 3 through December 30, guests can enjoy Miguel’s Jr. holiday tamale classics and two limited-time flavors available for purchase online and in-store alongside special gift card deals.

“Making tamales has always been about more than just food – it’s about bringing people together and creating memories,” said Mary Vasquez, Co-Founder and Chief Recipe Officer of Miguel’s Jr. “Every tamale we make carries the spirit of my childhood in Central Mexico, where we’d gather in the kitchen, laugh, and share stories while preparing meals. This holiday season, we’re inviting everyone to experience that same warmth and love any time of day, whether shared with coworkers over lunch, at festive gatherings with family and friends, or simply to satisfy a personal craving. Every bite is a chance to savor, share and celebrate.”

Miguel’s Jr. is honoring tradition this season with limited-time holiday tamales, each one wrapped in 100% stone-ground masa and crafted with care.

Miguel’s Jr. Holiday Tamale Schedule

Core Holiday Flavors (Available November 3–December 30, 2025):

Spicy Chicken Tamale – Tender chicken nestled in velvety masa, simmered in a vibrant green sauce of tomatillos and serrano chiles that brings just the right kick of heat and flavor.

– Tender chicken nestled in velvety masa, simmered in a vibrant green sauce of tomatillos and serrano chiles that brings just the right kick of heat and flavor. Chile Rojo Pork Tamale – Slow-roasted pork wrapped in pillowy masa, simmered with a bold blend of California and New Mexico dried chiles for a rich, soul-warming taste.

Special Limited-Time Flavors:

RETURNING! Green Chile & Cheese Tamale (November 3–26) – A roasted Anaheim chile paired with melted cheese and finished with a tangy tomatillo-serrano sauce.

(November 3–26) – A roasted Anaheim chile paired with melted cheese and finished with a tangy tomatillo-serrano sauce. NEW! Chipotle Chicken Tamale (Available December 3–30) – Juicy chicken infused with smoky chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, delivering deep, savory spice in every bite.

Order tamales a-la-carte for $3.99–$4.49 each or by the dozen for $43.69 (choose one flavor or mix it up with six of each). Perfect for holiday gatherings, family dinners, or a cozy night in.

‘Tis the season of giving, and the Miguel’s Jr. gift card deal is back for the holidays, bringing even more cheer with double bonus cards to treat yourself Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Miguel’s Jr. Holiday Gift Card Schedule

Holiday Gift Card Deals (November 3 – November 27, 2025, and December 2 – December 30, 2025) In-Store: Buy one $25 gift card, get one $5 In-Store Bonus Card Online at MiguelsJr.com : Buy one $25 gift card, get one $10 eBonus Card

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Gift Card Deals (November 28 – December 1, 2025) In-Store: Buy one $25 gift card and get two $5 In-Store Bonus Cards Online at MiguelsJr.com : Buy one $25 gift card and get one $10 eBonus Card

Bonus Card Redemption (January 2 – March 5, 2026) In-Store Bonus Cards: Redeemable in-store or drive-thru at Miguel’s Jr. only. eBonus Cards: Redeemable in-store or online at Miguel’s Jr. only.



The entire flavor-packed Miguel’s Jr. menu is available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru and online ordering, including the convenience of pre-ordering online for upcoming holiday events. Fans can stay in the know on the latest Miguel’s Jr. menu items and happenings by following the restaurant on social media @Miguels_Jr. For more details, visit www.MiguelsJr.com.

Inland Empire:

Corona: 1039 W 6th St., Corona, CA 92882. (951) 270-3551

Corona (south): 2320 Compton Avenue, Corona, CA 92881. (951) 279-9393

Corona (west): 1570 West Sixth Street, Corona, CA 92882. (951) 279-7780

Eastvale: 13382 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale, CA 92880. (951) 407-1385

Fontana: 7490 Cherry Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336. (909) 357-3822

Grand Terrace: 22219 Barton Road, Grand Terrace, CA 92313. (909) 783-4271

Lake Elsinore: 18320 Collier Ave, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530. (951) 281-0888

Menifee: 30362 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92584. (951) 679-5299

Moreno Valley: 12860 Day Street, Moreno Valley, CA 92553. (951) 697-0390

Murrieta: 39713 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta, CA 92563. (951) 698-5154

Norco: 1432 Hammer Avenue, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 273-2611

Norco Village: 2450 River Road, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 371-1014

Ontario: 2250 South Haven Avenue, Ontario, CA 91761. (909) 947-6761

Redlands: 27521 San Bernardino Avenue Redlands, CA, 92374. (909) 557-2220

Rialto: 1240 W Renaissance Pkwy, Rialto, CA 92376. (909) 355-0500

Riverside: 1301 Galleria @Tyler, Riverside, CA, 92503. (951) 352-1895

Upland/Claremont: 430 N. Central Ave, Upland, CA 91786

Woodcrest: 17815 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92508. (951) 339-5747

Orange County:

Costa Mesa: 141 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627. (949) 646-2153

Huntington Beach: 19620 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. (714) 888-2255

Orange: 1325 Tustin Street, Orange, CA 92867. (714) 633-4000

Tustin: 2855 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782. (714) 202 4676