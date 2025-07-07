Miguel’s Jr., Southern California’s beloved quick-service Mexican food chain known for its authentic, homestyle recipes, is turning up the heat this summer with the debut of Caliente Chicken Bites. Packed with the bold kick of the brand’s fan-favorite hot sauce, now marking 50 years of fiery flavor, these spicy new menu items deliver craveable heat in every bite.

“At Miguel’s Jr., every recipe we create is rooted in family and tradition—but we also love to have a little fun,” said Javier Vasquez, President and CEO of Miguel’s Jr. “Our Caliente Chicken Bites are tossed for heat and flavor with our Original Hot Sauce—a treasured family recipe, bringing the signature “bite” to exciting new dishes that reflect our commitment to fresh and strong flavor with our homestyle cooking.”

Crafted with crispy, boneless chicken tossed in Miguel’s Jr. Original Hot Sauce, Caliente Chicken Bites are featured in three new items, designed to bring guests variety, flavor, and value:

Chicken Bite Taco – Wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, this fiery taco includes Caliente Chicken Bites, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, house dressing, and cilantro. $4.49

– Wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, this fiery taco includes Caliente Chicken Bites, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, house dressing, and cilantro. Chicken Bite Wrap – The ultimate wrap filled with Caliente Chicken Bites, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro ranch dressing. $9.29

– The ultimate wrap filled with Caliente Chicken Bites, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro ranch dressing. Chicken Bite Loaded Fries – A hearty, flavor-packed shareable with seasoned fries, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, Caliente Chicken Bites, house-made cilantro ranch, and fresh cilantro. $12.49

Alongside the spicy new lineup, guests can cool off with refreshing, freshly-made seasonal beverages, including Mango Tea, Mango Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade and Strawberry Horchata. For those who enjoy balancing the cool with a little heat, select drinks can be elevated with the “Add a Kick” option, featuring Tajín and Chamoy for an extra burst of flavor.

Miguel’s Jr. is also expanding the cult-favorite “Box It” burrito option, adding its popular new seasoned fries as a choice for the meal bundle, along with housemade Chunky Guac & Chips. Available now at all locations, guests can turn any burrito into a complete meal with a 22oz beverage and a satisfying side for just $5.

The Caliente Chicken Bites menu is available beginning July 9 for a limited time at all 23 Miguel’s Jr. locations across the Inland Empire and Orange County for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, online ordering, and delivery. Fans can stay in the know on the latest Miguel’s Jr. menu items and happenings by following the restaurant on social media @Miguels_Jr. For more details, visit www.MiguelsJr.com.

Inland Empire:

Corona: 1039 W 6th St., Corona, CA 92882. (951) 270-3551

Corona (south): 2320 Compton Avenue, Corona, CA 92881. (951) 279-9393

Corona (west): 1570 West Sixth Street, Corona, CA 92882. (951) 279-7780

Eastvale: 13382 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale, CA 92880. (951) 407-1385

Fontana: 7490 Cherry Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336. (909) 357-3822

Grand Terrace: 22219 Barton Road, Grand Terrace, CA 92313. (909) 783-4271

Lake Elsinore: 18320 Collier Ave, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530. (951) 281-0888

Menifee: 30362 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92584. (951) 679-5299

Moreno Valley: 12860 Day Street, Moreno Valley, CA 92553. (951) 697-0390

Murrieta: 39713 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta, CA 92563. (951) 698-5154

Norco: 1432 Hammer Avenue, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 273-2611

Norco Village: 2450 River Road, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 371-1014

Ontario: 2250 South Haven Avenue, Ontario, CA 91761. (909) 947-6761

Redlands: 27521 San Bernardino Avenue Redlands, CA, 92374. (909) 557-2220

Rialto: 1240 W Renaissance Pkwy, Rialto, CA 92376. (909) 355-0500

Riverside: 1301 Galleria @Tyler, Riverside, CA, 92503. (951) 352-1895

Upland/Claremont: 430 N. Central Ave, Upland, CA 91786

Woodcrest: 17815 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92508. (951) 339-5747

Orange County:

Costa Mesa: 141 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627. (949) 646-2153

Huntington Beach: 19620 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. (714) 888-2255

Orange: 1325 Tustin Street, Orange, CA 92867. (714) 633-4000

Santa Ana: 1766 East McFadden Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Tustin: 2855 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782. (714) 202 4676