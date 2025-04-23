Miguel’s Jr., Southern California’s beloved quick-service Mexican food chain known for authentic, homestyle cuisine, is excited to unveil a new flavor-forward protein: Chicken Al Pastor. This twist on a classic favorite brings bold spices and sweet pineapple to tangy chicken breast, marking the family-owned restaurant’s first-ever grilled chicken menu item, available in a Quesadilla, Burrito and Taco.

“With Chicken Al Pastor, we’re introducing a vibrant and savory flavor that’s both familiar and exciting,” said Javier Vasquez, CEO of Miguel’s Jr. “It’s a modern take on a traditional favorite, and we’re proud to offer our guests something completely new—made with premium ingredients that deliver the craveable taste they expect from Miguel’s Jr.”

While traditionally made with pork, a rich blend of spicy and mild peppers and sweet pineapple, Miguel’s Jr. puts a fresh twist on the classic al pastor by using tender grilled chicken breast, creating a lighter, equally flavorful option for guests seeking variety without compromising on authenticity.

To complement the new Chicken Al Pastor offerings, Miguel’s Jr. is also bringing back a lineup of fan-favorite seasonal beverages, available for a limited time: Strawberry Horchata, Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Iced Tea and Mango Lemonade. Guests can spice up their refreshment with the “Add a Kick” option featuring Tajín and Chamoy added to select drinks.

Fans can stay in the know on the latest Miguel’s Jr. menu items and happenings by following the restaurant on social media @Miguels_Jr. The new menu items are available at all locations for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, online ordering, and delivery.

