Miguel’s Jr., Southern California’s beloved quick-service Mexican food chain since 1975, is introducing new Fizz Fusions and a breakfast Chorizo Taco on September 17, 2025.

Fizz Fusions are sparkling, bold drinks that are as eye-catching as they are refreshing, delivering sweet, fruit-forward flavors that pair perfectly with classic Miguel’s Jr. menu items. Each Fizz Fusion starts with a base of soda and is infused with fruit-flavored syrup and topped with sweet cream cold foam or fun add-ins like Sour Patch Kids for a crisp, ice-cold treat. Priced at $3.99, flavors include:

Skinny Tropical – Diet Coke and sugar-free coconut syrup, topped with a lemon slice.

– Diet Coke and sugar-free coconut syrup, topped with a lemon slice. Coconut Breeze – Dr Pepper, sugar-free coconut syrup, pineapple syrup and vanilla syrup, topped with sweet cream cold foam and a lemon slice.

– Dr Pepper, sugar-free coconut syrup, pineapple syrup and vanilla syrup, topped with sweet cream cold foam and a lemon slice. Coastal Crush – Coca-Cola, pineapple syrup, and raspberry syrup, topped with sweet cream cold foam and a lemon slice.

Coca-Cola, pineapple syrup, and raspberry syrup, topped with sweet cream cold foam and a lemon slice. Razzle Rush – Sprite, Powerade, raspberry syrup and vanilla syrup, topped with Sour Patch Kids.

Guests can also build their own creations and customize any soda with any flavored syrups, sweet cream cold foam and add-ins.

“Layered and mixed to perfection, our new line-up of Fizz Fusions takes the ‘dirty soda’ trend up a level, with bold, tropical, sour and creamy punch-ups for a drink lineup that complements our authentic Mexican food recipes,” said Javier Vasquez, President and CEO of Miguel’s Jr.

Alongside the new beverages, Miguel’s Jr. is rolling out a new breakfast favorite: the Chorizo Breakfast Taco. Packed with savory chorizo, hearty chile verde marinated potatoes and fluffy scrambled eggs, it’s topped with house-made green sauce and served in a 6-inch Sonoran flour tortilla. The permanent menu item will be available during breakfast (where applicable). $4.49

Miguel’s Jr. is also leveling up the fan-favorite “Box It” Burrito Meal by adding a side of seasoned fries as a choice alongside Chunky Guac & Chips. Either option is now available with a fountain drink for just $5 more. The fountain drink can be upgraded to a larger size or a premium drink for an additional cost.

The Fizz Fusions will be offered beginning September 17 for a limited time at all 22 Miguel’s Jr. locations across the Inland Empire and Orange County for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, online ordering, and delivery. The Chorizo Breakfast Taco will be available during breakfast hours.

Fans can stay in the know on the latest Miguel’s Jr. menu items and happenings by following the restaurant on social media @Miguels_Jr. For more details, visit www.MiguelsJr.com.

