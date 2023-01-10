Miguel’s Jr. Rings in New Year with Fresh Deals

Miguel’s Jr., Southern California’s destination for homestyle Mexican cuisine, ushers in the new year with the return of a seasonal favorite and a mouthwatering lineup of new limited-time menu values. Don’t miss the return of Founder and Chief Recipe Officer Mary Vasquez’s zesty, house-made pozole and craveable “Two for” deals on Tacos, Taquitos, Tostadas and Burritos beginning Wednesday, January 11 through Tuesday, April 11 at all Miguel’s Jr. locations for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru and online ordering from open to close.

“After the holidays, we crave fresh, comforting foods, but we also love a great value,” says Javier Vasquez, president and CEO of Miguel’s Jr. “My mom’s traditional pozole is the comfort-food winter favorite our guests crave, and we’re also serving up a series of special deals this year for guests to ‘double up’ some of their best-loved menu favorites at a great price. More great options for our guests to be weekly fans and enjoy the ‘Two for’ deals throughout the entire season.”

Mary’s Pozole will be available as a 16 oz. bowl for $4.99 beginning January 11, for a limited time. Featuring slow-simmered, chile-based broth, this traditional Mexican soup is generously filled with tender hominy and a choice of Miguel’s Jr.'s authentically seasoned shredded chicken or slow-roasted chile verde pork. Savor and enjoy for a flavorful weekday lunch or on a cool evening for a comforting dinner. The flavorful and meaty pozole is served with a side of lemons, cabbage and onions for guests to customize to their preference.

Enjoyed as a meal or ordered to share, Miguel’s Jr.’s new “Two for” combos serve up a changing rotation of two fan-favorite Tacos, Taquitos or Tostadas, or a Taco Plus Bean Rice & Cheese Burrito for a great value. Fans know to order from the “secret menu” and kick the flavor up a notch by asking for their Miguel’s Jr. burritos to be prepared with their famous, freshly made hot sauce layered inside the burrito. Follow @MiguelJr for more information and to stay updated on the “Two for” deal schedule.

Miguel’s Jr. "Two for" Deal Schedule

Jan 11 - 24: Two Traditional Tacos for $5.59

Jan 25 - Feb 7: Two orders of Taquitos for $10

Feb 8 - Feb 21: Two Tostadas for $8.49

Feb 22 - Mar 7: Traditional Taco + Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito for $6.19

Mar 8 - Mar 21: Two Bean, Rice & Cheese Burritos for $6.49

Mar 22 - Apr 4: Two Traditional Tacos for $5.59

Apr 5 - Apr 11: Two orders of Taquitos for $10.00

The Pozole and “Two for” specials will be available beginning Wednesday, January 11 through Tuesday, April 11 at all Miguel’s Jr. locations. Miguel’s Jr.’s entire flavor-packed menu is available for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru and online ordering daily from open to close.