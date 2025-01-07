Miguel’s Jr., a Southern California favorite for homestyle Mexican cuisine since 1973, is kicking off the New Year with a combination of comfort, value, and refreshing new beverages. For a limited time, Miguel’s Jr. authentic homestyle Pozole returns to the menu, along with an exciting “Double Up” deal on Original Burritos and two new flavors of iced coffee. The seasonal deals are available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and online orders at all Miguel’s Jr. locations.
“Our Pozole is full of flavor and spice, just like my mother used to make when I was a child in Mexico,” said Co-Founder and Chief Recipe Officer Mary Vasquez. “Growing up in Mexico, Pozole is a dish that reflects the warmth and tradition of our family’s cooking, a recipe that’s been passed down through generations. It’s a comfort food that brings back memories of sharing meals with family and friends, and I’m so happy to bring that same feeling to our guests today.”
Mary’s Pozole, as part of the winter menu, is available as a 16 oz. bowl for $4.99 or by the quart for $9.39. The hearty Mexican soup features a slow-simmered chile-based broth with tender hominy and a choice of flavorful shredded chicken or slow-roasted chile verde pork. The Pozole is served with a side of lemons, cabbage, and onions.
Throughout January, Miguel’s Jr. is offering a craveable “Double Up” deal, giving guests the perfect opportunity to enjoy even more of their favorite flavors. For just $10, indulge in two Original Burritos with a choice of savory chicken or tender beef. For an extra kick, add Miguel’s Jr. signature, freshly made hot sauce—sure to satisfy the taste buds with a burst of flavor in every bite.
Miguel’s Jr. is also elevating its beverage offerings with the addition of two delicious iced coffee flavors: Vanilla and Caramel. These refreshing iced coffees are the perfect complement to any meal and are now a permanent fixture on the menu, available at all Miguel’s Jr. locations.
Miguel’s Jr.’s entire flavor-packed menu is available for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru and online ordering and catering daily from open to close.
