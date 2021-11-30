Miguel’s Jr.'s Pozole and Tamales Return for the Holidays

Miguel’s Jr. will welcome back its famous tamales and heartwarming pozole to celebrate the holiday season. Founder and Chief Recipe Officer Mary Vasquez’s tamales and homemade pozole will be on the winter menu beginning November 30 through December 31, and tamales will be available for online pre-order by the dozen beginning November 30, while supplies last.

“Growing up in Central Mexico, the holidays were always a special time for me,” says Mary Vasquez, Founder and Chief Recipe Officer of Miguel’s Jr. “I relished in the comfort of the kitchen, the art of hand-rolling masa for our tamales packed with flavor and love, and the magic of the perfect pozole broth. Being able to share my traditional Mexican recipes with Miguel’s Jr. guests each year is the greatest gift.”

Housemade with 100 percent stone-ground premium masa, Miguel’s Jr. tamales are hand-crafted and prepared following Mary Vasquez’s secret recipe. Choose from succulent, slow-roasted California Chile or perfectly seasoned Chile Rojo Pork. Enjoy Mary’s tamales a-la-carte for a meal anytime, or pre-order online by the dozen. Tamale enthusiasts can mix and match flavors to try both award-winning recipes throughout the holiday season, beginning Nov. 30 through Christmas and New Year’s.

Mary’s zesty, house-made pozole is also back on the Miguel’s Jr. menu this season. This traditional Mexican soup features slow-simmered, chile-based broth generously filled with tender hominy and a choice of Miguel’s Jr.'s authentically seasoned shredded chicken or slow-roasted Chile Verde Pork. Mary’s pozole is available in three sizes including a 64oz “family size” for at-home family enjoyment, a single-serving 16oz portion, and a full 32oz bowl to savor and enjoy on a cool December evening or for a comforting lunch. The flavorful and meaty pozole is served with a side of lemons, cabbage and onions for fans to customize to their preference.

Mary’s tamales and pozole will be available at all Miguel’s Jr. locations starting Tuesday, November 30 through Friday, December 31. Miguel’s Jr.’s entire flavor-packed menu is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery.