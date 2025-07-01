Miguel’s Restaurants, Southern California’s leading family-owned homestyle Mexican restaurant group, is pleased to announce Christopher Garcia as its new Vice President of Operations. Garcia brings over 25 years of management experience and a thoughtful approach to leadership that has resulted in successful market expansions and long-term viability for several well-known fast-casual brands.

Prior to joining the team at Miguel’s Restaurants, Garcia served as the Vice President of Operations at The Habit Burger Grill. He also held operational leadership positions at Rubio’s Coastal Grill and Carl Karcher Enterprises, working across multiple counties and states to ensure brand consistency and profitability at every restaurant location. Garcia has received multiple Operator of the Year awards throughout his career, a testament to his commitment to growth and the positive impact he brings to the workplace.

“Christopher brings a wealth of restaurant industry experience and a passion for team development to his new role, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him aboard,” shared Javier Vasquez, President and CEO of Miguel’s Restaurants. “His strategic mindset and tactful leadership approach will play a key role in advancing our vision and strengthening the culture across all Miguel’s Restaurants locations.”

Garcia’s roots in the Inland Empire run deep. He moved to the region as a teenager with his family and kick-started his career at a Green Burrito location in Corona. He was quickly promoted to manager and continued to grow as a leader in the restaurant space, building collaborative teams and successful restaurant locations across Southern California and beyond.

“I’ve been a fan of Miguel’s for over 30 years—ever since I first visited the original Miguel’s Jr. location on 6th Street in Corona back in high school,” said Garcia. “I’m incredibly grateful to be a part of a brand that aligns with values I hold dear, including the importance of family and people-first leadership.”