Miguel’s Restaurants, the 50-year guest favorite brand with restaurants across the Inland Empire and Orange County, elevated Janice Brady to Chief Financial Officer. Brady joined Miguel’s Restaurants in 2012 as Controller and was promoted to Vice President of Accounting and Finance in 2020. She has served as an integral part of the leadership team, overseeing the IT department as well as accounting and finance, bolstering the brand as it grew from 14 restaurants to 23 locations and counting.

“Janice has been instrumental in transforming our financial planning, reporting, and P&L management, and has expertly overseen our asset planning,” said Javier Vasquez, President and CEO of Miguel’s Restaurants. “Her exceptional management of the various Miguel’s entities, financial models, and forecasting tools makes her promotion to CFO truly well-deserved. We are excited and confident about our continued growth and the expansion of Miguel’s Jr. under Janice’s outstanding guidance and leadership in these vital financial areas.”

Prior to joining Miguel’s Restaurants, Janice held financial roles in various industries, including as Assistant Controller for EZ Lube, Senior Financial Analyst for PacifiCare and Audit Associate for McGladrey & Pullen, LLP. Janice earned both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton, and also holds an active Certified Public Accountant license.

In her role as VP of Accounting and Finance, Janice led strategic business planning and data analysis, restaurant site selection, systems implementations and automation for 22 Miguel’s Jr. quick-service restaurants and one full-service Miguel’s restaurant, the Miguel’s Support Center and Mary’s Kitchen (Miguel’s central kitchen facility), leveraging her restaurant operations experience from early in her career. In her new role as CFO, Janice will oversee Miguel’s accounting and finance teams, helping to support the organization’s current entities along with expansion plans in markets throughout Southern California.

“I feel honored to have been a part of the Miguel’s Restaurants team for more than a decade and look forward to helping facilitate the continued growth of the brand,” said Janice Brady.