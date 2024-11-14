GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands), parent company of the iconic Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Schlotzsky’s brands, appointed Mike Smith as the new Chief Brand Officer of Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Most recently serving as the Moe’s Southwest Grill Vice President of Operations, Mike led all aspects of operational strategy, driving profitability and ensuring consistency across the brand’s 600+ locations. Currently experiencing strong trends in traffic and sales, the brand has a robust plan in place to continue this momentum under Mike’s leadership.

“As a leader, it is always a privilege to be able to watch someone grow in their career and promote them into a new role where they can make a significant impact on the business,” said Shelley Harris, Restaurant Category President at GoTo Foods. “Mike excels at operating in a franchisee-first mindset while implementing operational improvements to enhance guest experience and brand performance. By managing the brand with this laser focus on profitable operations, Moe’s has unlimited runway as we head into 2025 and beyond.”

Prior to joining Moe’s, Mike served as Chief Operating Officer of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, where he helped lead the growth from just over 40 locations in 2016 to over 100 locations. A highly respected leader in the industry, Mike’s background includes more than 20 years of direct restaurant operations and management experience including his time at Hooters, where he served in various leadership roles for over a decade, supporting both franchisees and the corporate side of the business.