Mike’s Hot Honey, the nation’s original and leading brand of hot honey, announced the appointment of former WNBA superstar Candace Parker to its Board of Directors, further strengthening its commitment to strong corporate governance and diverse counsel.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Candace Parker to the Mike’s Hot Honey board and family,” said Matt Beaton, CEO of Mike’s Hot Honey. “She’s a tremendous competitor and human being, bringing an invaluable perspective on leadership and grit,” he said.

Parker, who was recently named President of Adidas Women’s Basketball, is one of the most accredited women’s basketball players of all time leading Tennessee to two NCAA National Championships under legendary coach Pat Summitt. Selected as the first pick in the 2008 WNBA draft, Parker played 16 seasons in the WNBA, earning accolades such as Rookie of the Year, two-time league MVP, three-time Champion, and seven-time All-Star.

“Parker is the only player in league history to win MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season and the only WNBA player to win championships with three different teams,” Beaton pointed out. “As Mike’s Hot Honey continues to build our own winning culture, Candace will be an important advisor for myself, Mike, and our team”.

While she was still on the court, Parker was passionate about her business endeavors and is the founder of Baby Hair Productions, an athlete advisor to Avenue Sports Fund and Senior Advisor to Fifth Down Capital, Mike’s Hot Honey’s lead shareholder. A generous philanthropist, she also supports St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and is a broadcaster on TNT.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the years from competition with this incredible brand,” Parker said. “I’m also a big fan of the product, and its sweet heat flavor. My family and I love to put it on our favorite foods and we can’t get enough of it!” she added.

Since its founding in 2010 by Mike Kurtz, Mike’s Hot Honey has captivated taste buds with its unique blend of sweet honey and spicy chili peppers, helping to fuel the popular ‘swicy’ trend taking the culinary world by storm. What began as a drizzle on a pepperoni pie in a Brooklyn pizzeria quickly grew into a word-of-mouth sensation, sparking a new product category and appearing on thousands of retail shelves and restaurant menus across the country and is profitably generating in excess of $50MM in annualized revenue.

Parker’s appointment to the Board comes at an important time for Mike’s Hot Honey as it continues to expand its influence in food, community, and culture and gears up to celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2025.

“This is a key juncture for Mike’s Hot Honey and its growth trajectory, and I’m looking forward to teaming up with the company’s leadership to bring my expertise and perspective to build an even more extraordinary business,” Parker said.