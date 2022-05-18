Military Veterans Open Little Caesars Unit in Marshfield, Missouri

Last month, military veterans Mechelle and Thomas Fitzgerald achieved their dream of owning their own business when they opened their first Little Caesars restaurant in Marshfield, Missouri.

“We chose Little Caesars because it’s a family-owned business, and family is important to us,” says Mechelle Fitzgerald. “It’s been a years-long family tradition for us to order Little Caesars on Friday nights. Now that we’ve opened our own location in Marshfield, we can share that tradition with our community and offer them the same value, quality and convenience we’ve been accustomed to at Little Caesars.”

The Fitzgeralds met in-between their military careers. Thomas served in the U.S. Navy from 1991 to 1997 and Mechelle served in the U.S. Army from 1997 to 1999. More than two decades later, and after raising four children, the couple decided to pursue their goal of becoming entrepreneurs.

“The military taught us the importance of hard work and collaboration as well as strong leadership skills, and we wanted to practice those values in our own business and instill them in our employees,” says Mechelle. “This opportunity not only allows us to make delicious Little Caesars products for our customers, but it also enables us to provide a great place for people to work. We manage our employees as a team and treat them like family,” says Mechelle.

Little Caesars proudly welcomes honorably discharged veterans and Gold Star families to its franchise network each year. Through its Veterans Program, the brand offers servicemen and servicewomen financial incentives to open a Little Caesars restaurant of their own.

The Fitzgeralds’ store is located at 14626 MO-38. Popular menu items include HOT-N-READY pizza, Crazy Bread, Caesar Wings and Caesar Dips, among other favorites. Little Caesars products are made with high-quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

Customers have the option of placing orders in-store or taking advantage of contactless options for carryout through the Little Caesars app and at LittleCaesars.com. The store is also equipped with a drive thru window.