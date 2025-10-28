Thompson Restaurants continues its Mid-Atlantic expansion with the opening of Milk & Honey Springfield, a new outpost of the beloved Southern-inspired brand. Located at 8326 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, VA 22152, the restaurant marks the 19th location for the concept, celebrated for turning everyday brunch into a lively, community-centered experience.

Spanning 3,341 square feet, the new location offers 98 indoor seats and 40 patio seats, designed to create an energetic yet comfortable dining environment for brunches, family gatherings, and everything in between. True to Milk & Honey’s signature style, the space features dramatic lighting, whimsical wallpaper, plush copper-crushed velvet banquettes, and bold tiled bar that add playful sophistication. Guests will also find a curated collection of local artwork from Artbae, part of Thompson Restaurants’ ongoing partnership to showcase and support regional artists at each new opening.

“This Springfield opening represents our continued commitment to growing within communities that share our passion for great food and genuine connection,” said Alex Berentzen, chief operating officer of Thompson Restaurants. “Each Milk & Honey has its own rhythm, this one’s meant to feel like the neighborhood’s go-to spot for when you want something a little indulgent, a little familiar, and always made with heart. It’s the kind of place where the energy hits just right, whether you’re grabbing brunch with friends or settling in for a relaxed dinner.”

The menu remains rooted in Southern comfort, featuring fan favorites such as Carolina Low Country Gumbo, Pan Seared Salmon + Grits, Deviled Eggs, Chicken and Biscoff Waffles, Cheesecake Pancakes and Chef Sammy’s Award-Winning Shrimp & Grits to name a few signature dishes that keep guests coming back. Guests can also enjoy vibrant salads, indulgent desserts, and creative cocktails that balance tradition with a modern twist.

In addition, Milk & Honey Springfield will feature the brand’s popular “Seasonal Specials” menu, where every entrée is just $14.99 (with the soup of the day at $8). Highlights include Berry French Toast made with vanilla-infused challah topped with fresh berries, the Cajun Pasta, and the Crispy Chicken Sandwich. The approachable menu, inviting design and spacious interior make this location an ideal neighborhood gathering place for brunch, lunch, or celebratory dinners.