MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is expanding its signature chocolate lineup with a decadent new addition: the Dubai-Style Chocolate Bar. Inspired by the viral dessert sensation that’s taken over TikTok and dessert counters worldwide, this indulgent bar features silky pistachio crème and crispy toasted kataifi wrapped in rich milk chocolate, a flavor-forward nod to the confections of Dubai, made in true MilkShake Factory fashion.

With over 100 years of chocolate-making experience, MilkShake Factory has created a version that’s built on a legacy of heritage and crafted in-house, blending tradition with modern flavor in every bite.

“We couldn’t resist jumping on the Dubai chocolate bar trend, and we wanted to give our customers an experience that was just as over-the-top and unforgettable,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “The Dubai-style chocolate bar craze was a perfect opportunity to take something globally inspired and make it our own. This bar is layered, luxurious, and a perfect expression of what MilkShake Factory does best.”

The Dubai-Style Chocolate Bar is now available at all MilkShake Factory locations for $5.95. It joins the brand’s lineup of chocolate bars, each made with high-quality ingredients and a dedication to flavor that’s been passed down for generations.

The launch of the Dubai-Style Chocolate Bar comes as MilkShake Factory continues to expand nationwide. With new locations recently opened across Texas, Florida, and Ohio, the brand is introducing its signature experience—premium chocolates, handspun milkshakes, and heartfelt hospitality—to dessert lovers across the country. The chocolate bar lineup has become a key part of that growth, giving guests a taste of MilkShake Factory’s confectionery heritage in every visit.