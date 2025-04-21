MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is debuting a pair of decadent new menu items that celebrate the brand’s rich chocolate heritage in an irresistibly craveable way. Beginning Monday, April 21, guests can enjoy the all-new Chocolate Cake Shake and the handcrafted Chocolate Cake Pop, available for a limited time at all MilkShake Factory locations.

The Chocolate Cake Shake blends real chocolate cake with house-made chocolate sauce, rich chocolate ice cream, and milk, all topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and a cake pop garnish. It’s indulgent, nostalgic, and built for serious chocolate fans. This over-the-top treat is a celebration of MilkShake Factory’s generational roots in premium chocolate-making.

Joining the shake on April 21 is another exciting debut, the Chocolate Cake Pop. This rich, bite-sized treat is made in-house using real cake and dipped in MilkShake Factory’s signature chocolate. Each one is hand-decorated and crafted fresh in every store. These delectable sweets are a brand-new offering for MilkShake Factory and reflect the brand’s ongoing innovation around chocolate-forward desserts.

“We’ve always been about crafting joyful, high-quality chocolate experiences,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “The Chocolate Cake Shake and our new Cake Pop are a delicious extension of that legacy. They’re rich and nostalgic, and made with the same care we’ve put into our chocolates for generations.”

The Chocolate Cake Shake and Chocolate Cake Pop will be available beginning April 21 for a limited time. Visit any MilkShake Factory location to get a first taste of these chocolate-drenched creations.