MilkShake Factory is serving up a summer tradition that’s back by popular demand: the Strawberry Pretzel Pie Shake, a creamy, craveable blend of sweet strawberries, salty pretzels, and frosting, topped with whipped cream and a fresh strawberry.

Available for a limited time from June 9 through July 27, 2025, this $9.95 shake is the perfect mix of nostalgia and indulgence and the ultimate warm-weather treat.

Inspired by a beloved dessert that’s been showing up at family gatherings and picnic tables for decades, the Strawberry Pretzel Pie Shake captures that same salty-sweet magic in a cup. It’s been a guest favorite since its debut, and this year marks its third return to the seasonal menu.

“Salty, sweet, crunchy, and a little tart, makes Strawberry Pretzel Pie the perfect combination,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “We knew that blending all those flavors into a milkshake would make our version of this midwestern-inspired dessert a summer hit.”

While the shake’s flavor is rooted in nostalgia, it also has pop culture cred: Strawberry Pretzel Pie is famously Dolly Parton’s favorite ice cream flavor, making this milkshake a subtle nod to the queen of country herself.

The Strawberry Pretzel Pie Shake will be available at all MilkShake Factory locations.