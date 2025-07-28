MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is bringing its signature sweet experience to Arizona for the first time. The brand’s newest location opens in Chandler’s Ocotillo neighborhood on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 4955 S Alma School Rd, Suite 4955-13, marking its official debut in the state.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, guests can enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free offer on all shakes, sundaes, and molten cups from 12 PM to 4 PM. The first 100 guests will receive free MilkShake Factory t-shirts, and the first customer in line will take home a special prize basket.

The Chandler store is owned and operated by Kavita Kumar, a longtime East Valley resident and experienced restaurant operator. After years of running a successful full-service concept, she discovered MilkShake Factory and was inspired to bring something new, and delicious, to her local community.

“I fell in love with the brand’s story and the care that goes into every shake and chocolate,” said Kavita Kumar. “With the Arizona heat, there’s nothing better than a cold, handspun milkshake and we knew this would be a perfect fit for families in Chandler.”

“I’ve seen how meaningful it can be to create a space where people gather and celebrate everyday life,” Kumar added. “MilkShake Factory offers something joyful and approachable and I’m excited to bring that experience to Chandler and help grow the brand in Arizona.”

This is the first of six planned MilkShake Factory stores across Chandler, Gilbert, and Scottsdale. The brand currently has a second store under construction at SanTan Village in Gilbert, with more locations to follow in the months ahead.

“Arizona marks an exciting new chapter for MilkShake Factory as we continue to grow nationwide,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “We’re proud to bring our handcrafted shakes and chocolates to the Southwest and introduce more communities to a dessert experience that’s steeped in tradition and built for today’s families.”

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside handcrafted sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and housemade chocolate treats. Every item is made with MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using the Edwards family’s exclusive recipe.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences. Today, MilkShake Factory stays true to its roots in chocolate and its heritage as a family-founded brand, while bringing joy to new communities across the country through its growing franchise program.

The Chandler Ocotillo store will be open daily from 12 PM to 10 PM, offering a new go-to spot for families, date nights, and sweet-tooth cravings in the East Valley.