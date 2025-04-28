MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is giving fans another reason to shake up their week. Starting this week, the beloved dessert destination is launching a new Milkshake Happy Hour, offering all classic shakes for just $5 every Thursday from 4–6pm at all locations.

Timed with the arrival of warmer weather and a refreshed menu, the new weekly event also introduces two new additions to the classic shake lineup: Mint Chip and Raspberry, which join the lineup of timeless favorites like Chocolate, Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, and Strawberry.

“We’re excited to introduce a weekly moment our guests can look forward to while celebrating the classic milkshake flavors at the heart of our brand,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “Happy Hour is a fun and flavorful way to highlight the timeless shakes our fans love and to welcome new guests to discover what makes MilkShake Factory special.”

The new Mint Chip shake is cool, creamy, and packed with chocolatey crunch, while the Raspberry shake blends a housemade raspberry puree with MilkShake Factory’s signature vanilla ice cream for a perfectly balanced sip.

Whether you’re a traditionalist or ready to try something new, MilkShake Factory’s new Happy Hour is the perfect time to enjoy a classic shake and take part in a new weekly tradition.