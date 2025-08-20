MilkShake Factory is serving up fall in a cup with its limited-time Pumpkin Pie Milkshake, available September 15 through November 9, 2025, while supplies last at participating locations. Blended with velvety pumpkin puree, warm cinnamon and fall spices, and finished with a crunchy graham crust, this seasonal shake is the perfect way to celebrate autumn’s favorite flavor.

Priced at $9.95, it’s a crave-worthy addition from MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for handspun milkshakes and premium, small-batch chocolates.