MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, announces the grand opening of its first location in the Colorado market. Located in the Briargate shopping center at 9291 Highland Ridge Heights Ste 130, Colorado Springs, CO 80920, the new store will open its doors on April 26th, introducing its handcrafted milkshakes and premium chocolates to the Colorado Springs community.

Owned and operated by local franchisees Jon and Micayla Bahr, the Briargate location is set to be a go-to dessert destination for families, friends, and chocolate lovers alike. Located in the heart of Briargate’s bustling shopping district, the store provides a welcoming atmosphere where guests can enjoy quality shakes and desserts they won’t find anywhere else.

“We’re beyond excited to bring MilkShake Factory to the Colorado Springs community,” said franchisee Jon Bahr. “With our handcrafted milkshakes and premium chocolates, we hope to create a welcoming spot where families, friends, and neighbors can indulge and make sweet memories together.”

Micayla Bahr added, “Briargate is such a vibrant and welcoming community, and we’re thrilled to be part of it. We look forward to meeting our guests, getting to know the families who visit us, and creating a place where everyone feels right at home. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick treat or celebrating a special moment, we can’t wait to serve you.”

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop—it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences. Today, MilkShake Factory stays true to its roots in chocolate and its heritage as a family-founded brand, while bringing joy to new communities across the country through its growing franchise program.

To celebrate the grand opening, on April 26th, MilkShake Factory – Briargate will host a Buy One, Get One Free promotion on all milkshakes and sundaes from 12 PM to 4 PM during the official event. Guests are invited to join the fun and enjoy this special opening-day offer, along with a live DJ, free limited edition Colorado Springs-themed MilkShake Factory t-shirts, and chocolate samples.

To make the celebration even more special, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:55 AM, and the first guest in line will receive a special prize. Guests are encouraged to grab a friend or family member and come enjoy this sweet deal together!

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, Chocolate Molten Cups, as well as non-dairy options and housemade barks chocolate treats. Every item is made with the MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream, made in store daily, using the Edwards’ family’s exclusive recipe and premium ingredients, ensuring an unforgettable dessert experience with every sip and bite.

The Briargate location marks the first MilkShake Factory store for Jon and Micayla Bahr, with plans for future expansion in Colorado.

The MilkShake Factory – Briargate is open seven days a week from 12pm to 10pm.