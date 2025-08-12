MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is blending summer nostalgia with craveable new offerings. Available now, guests can sip on the limited-time Banana Cream Pie Milkshake, a creamy, crunchy tribute to a summer classic. At the same time, the brand is introducing a permanent addition to its beloved bark collection: the Cookies & Cream Bark, the only white chocolate bark in stores right now.

Crafted with fresh banana, fluffy marshmallow, and chunks of crunchy vanilla wafers, the Banana Cream Pie Milkshake captures the silky sweetness and buttery texture of a traditional banana cream pie. Priced at $8.95 and available through September 12, it’s the perfect way to savor the final days of summer.

“We’ve seen growing excitement for fruit-forward flavors, and this shake brings that fan-favorite profile to life in a way that’s fun and decadent,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “Our guests are obsessed with our Banana Foster shake, and we knew this would be the perfect summer encore to celebrate our banana fans in a fresh new way.”

Alongside the return of this summer limited time offering, MilkShake Factory is proudly launching its Cookies & Cream Bark, a blend of crushed chocolate sandwich cookies and creamy white chocolate, handcrafted in small batches and available in stores and online nationwide.

“Our family has spent generations mastering the art of chocolate, and we’ve always taken pride in creating barks that are layered, indulgent, and handcrafted with care,” said Manatos. “Cookies & Cream felt like the perfect way to reintroduce white chocolate to our bark collection. It’s classic, comforting, and completely addictive.”