MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for handspun milkshakes and small-batch premium chocolates, will make its Connecticut debut in Stamford on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The new shop, located at 1109 High Ridge Center, Unit #10, Stamford, CT 06905, brings MilkShake Factory’s beloved menu of shakes, sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and housemade chocolates to Fairfield County.

To celebrate, the Stamford store will host a grand opening event from 12 PM to 4 PM featuring music, giveaways, and a special buy-one-get-one-free offer on all shakes, sundaes, and molten cups. The first 100 guests will receive free MilkShake Factory T-shirts, and the first customer in line will take home a special prize basket.

“Stamford is the perfect place for MilkShake Factory because families, students, and neighbors are out and about every day, and there has been a real gap for premium ice cream and handcrafted chocolates,” said Norissa Weston, general manager of MilkShake Factory Stamford. “High Ridge Center is a vibrant hub with a great mix of tenants, and we’re ready to be everyone’s new go-to spot for a sweet treat, an after-dinner shake, or a box of chocolates to share.”

The Stamford opening marks MilkShake Factory’s first location in Connecticut. The brand will continue its growth in the state with a planned Darien location targeting early Q2 2026.

MilkShake Factory’s menu features indulgent milkshake favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, along with handcrafted sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and a rotating selection of housemade chocolate treats. Guests can also look forward to seasonal limited-time offerings debuting this holiday season. Every item is made with MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using the Edwards family’s exclusive recipe.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences. Today, MilkShake Factory stays true to its roots in chocolate and its heritage as a family-founded brand, while bringing joy to new communities across the country through its growing franchise program.

The Stamford store will be open daily from 12 PM to 10 PM, offering a new go-to spot for friends and neighbors to enjoy sweet treats together. For more information, call the store at 203-514-0889 or visit www.milkshakefactory.com.