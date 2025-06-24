MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is expanding into Georgia for the first time with two new locations in the Atlanta metro. The first, located at 12660 Crabapple Rd, Suite 110 in Milton, is expected to open in summer 2025, with a second store in South Forsyth at 850 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming opening later this year.

Atlanta marks the latest milestone in MilkShake Factory’s rapid expansion, as the brand continues to build momentum following successful recent launches in Texas, Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“The Atlanta area is full of energy, creativity, and a deep love of food, and that made it a natural fit for us,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “As we continue to grow, we look for communities that share our passion for connection, quality, and fun. We can’t wait to bring our signature shakes and chocolate treats to Georgia and become part of the neighborhoods that make this city so special.”

Founded over 100 years ago as a small chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, MilkShake Factory has grown into a nationally recognized premium dessert brand that still honors its roots. Every item on the menu is made with care from the housemade ice cream churned in-store daily to the hand-decorated chocolates crafted using family recipes passed down for generations.

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside decadent Chocolate Molten Cups, non-dairy options, and housemade barks chocolate treats. The brand’s most recent launch, the Dubai-Style Chocolate Bar, taps into global dessert trends with pistachio crème and toasted kataifi layered in rich milk chocolate, and it’s already generating national buzz.

As MilkShake Factory scales across the U.S., it remains committed to delivering joyful, everyday indulgences and becoming a beloved neighborhood destination in every new city it enters.