In celebration of National Vanilla Milkshake Day on Friday, June 20, MilkShake Factory is giving fans a sweet reason to celebrate: Buy One, Get One free Vanilla Milkshakes all day, from open to close.

Whether guests are purists or simply craving a classic, MilkShake Factory’s handspun vanilla milkshakes are made with premium ice cream crafted in-house and topped with real whipped cream. It’s the timeless treat that started it all, and on June 20, guests can enjoy two for the price of one.

MilkShake Factory is a family-owned dessert destination known for its handspun shakes and small-batch chocolates, with a history of chocolate-making that dates back more than 100 years. With locations across Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Ohio, and Florida—and more on the way—the brand is growing fast while staying true to its roots of premium ingredients and indulgent experiences.