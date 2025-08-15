MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is bringing its sweet experience to the Queen City. The brand will celebrate the Grand Opening of its first Charlotte-area location in Uptown on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 100 W 3rd St. Ste. A, Charlotte, NC, 29202, with a lively celebration, brand merchandise giveaways, and exclusive offers for guests.

To mark the occasion, guests can enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free promotion on all shakes, sundaes, and molten cups from 12 PM to 4 PM. The first 100 guests will receive a free MilkShake Factory t-shirt, and the very first customer in line will take home an exclusive prize basket. A live DJ will keep the celebration going all afternoon.

MilkShake Factory Uptown Charlotte is locally owned and operated by three friends and business partners, Manjesh Gorajala, Shailendra Nanduri, and Deepak Murthy, who are excited to introduce MilkShake Factory to the community.

“What drew us to MilkShake Factory is the quality behind the brand,” said Manjesh Gorajala. “From the fresh ice cream made fresh in-store to the small batch, house made chocolates, everything is crafted with care to create an experience you can’t find anywhere else.”

“We’re excited to become a destination where locals and visitors alike can treat themselves to something memorable,” added Shailendra Nanduri.

“We couldn’t imagine a better place to open our first Charlotte location than Uptown,” said Deepak Murthy. “It’s the center of the city and we are located adjacent to the Romare Bearden park near Truist park, BOFA Stadium and many other attractions, making it conveniently accessible to people working, living and visiting the city, and we wanted to be right in the middle of it all.”

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside handcrafted sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and housemade chocolate treats. Every item is made with MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using the Edwards family’s exclusive recipe.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences. Today, MilkShake Factory stays true to its roots in chocolate and its heritage as a family-founded brand, while bringing joy to new communities across the country through its growing franchise program.

The Uptown location joins the brand’s two other North Carolina locations in Durham and Cary, marking its debut in the Charlotte market.

The Charlotte Uptown store will be open daily from 12 PM to 10 PM, offering a new go-to spot for friends and neighbors to enjoy sweet treats together.