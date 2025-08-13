MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is bringing its beloved treats to Georgia for the very first time. The brand will celebrate the Grand Opening of its Milton location on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 12660 Crabapple Rd, Ste 110, with a family-friendly celebration and exclusive offers.

To celebrate the grand opening, guests can enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free offer on all shakes, sundaes, and molten cups from 12 PM to 4 PM. The first 100 guests will receive free MilkShake Factory t-shirts, and the very first customer in line will take home a special prize basket. A live DJ will keep the energy high throughout the afternoon.

The Milton store is owned and operated by local husband-and-wife franchisees Josh and Serena Stull, who chose Crabapple Market for its vibrant community atmosphere and growing reputation as a hub for gatherings and local events.

“Crabapple Market is the perfect home for MilkShake Factory because it’s a place where families naturally gather,” said Josh Stull. “We’ve watched this community grow, and we wanted to bring something special to match that energy. Our goal is to create a destination for everyday celebrations, where everyone can enjoy a little indulgence.”

Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory added, “Georgia is an exciting market for MilkShake Factory, and Milton marks an important step in our expansion. Josh and Serena have a passion for creating community connections, and this new store will be a perfect place for families to gather, celebrate, and enjoy our handcrafted milkshakes and chocolates.”

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside handcrafted sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and housemade chocolate treats. Every item is made with MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using the Edwards family’s exclusive recipe.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences. Today, MilkShake Factory stays true to its roots in chocolate and its heritage as a family-founded brand, while bringing joy to new communities across the country through its growing franchise program.

The Milton location is the first of six MilkShake Factory locations planned for the Atlanta area, with a South Forsyth location in Cumming slated to open later this year.

The Milton store will be open daily from 12 PM to 10 PM, offering a new go-to spot for friends and neighbors to enjoy sweet treats together. For more information, call the store at 770-829-0269 or visit www.milkshakefactory.com.