MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is opening its newest location in Panama City Beach on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Located at 11160 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Ste 405, in Breakfast Point Market Place near Publix the store will welcome guests with a Buy One, Get One Free shake promotion from 12 PM to 4 PM during the grand opening celebration.

Owned and operated by local franchisees Max De Monico and John Petro, the Panama City Beach location will serve both locals and tourists looking for an indulgent escape. The duo met while working together in Austin, Texas, and later returned to Florida, where John is originally from, to pursue their dream of building a business together.

“Panama City Beach is the perfect place for MilkShake Factory,” said Max De Monico. “It’s a family-friendly, welcoming community, and we’re proud to introduce a dessert experience that prioritizes craftsmanship and premium ingredients.”

John Petro added, “We’ve always been inspired by the magic of creating places that bring people together and MilkShake Factory does just that. Whether you’re wrapping up a day at the beach or just craving something sweet, we can’t wait to welcome you in.”

The Panama City Beach menu features signature shakes like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, Campfire S’mores, and classic favorites like Cookies & Cream, all made with the brand’s proprietary ice cream recipe. Guests will also find a selection of non-dairy shakes and decadent chocolate treats, including Chocolate Molten Cups and small-batch barks.

In addition to the grand opening festivities, guests can take advantage of MilkShake Factory’s new Happy Hour, available every Thursday from 4 to 6 PM. During this time, all classic shakes are available for $5, giving customers even more reason to drop in and enjoy the high-quality treats MilkShake Factory is known for.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop—it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences. Today, MilkShake Factory stays true to its roots in chocolate and its heritage as a family-founded brand, while bringing joy to new communities across the country through its growing franchise program.

The new store will be open seven days a week from 12 PM to 10 PM, offering beachgoers, families, and dessert lovers a place to indulge and unwind.