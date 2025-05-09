MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is opening its newest location in Riverview, FL on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Located in a newly built shopping center at 10446 Stelling Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, the store will celebrate its Grand Opening with a Buy One, Get One Free shake promotion from 12 PM to 4 PM.

The Riverview location is owned and operated by Michael Longman. This is his first franchise venture, inspired by his passion for creating community-focused experiences and recognizing a need for something fresh and exciting in the area.

“There’s nothing quite like MilkShake Factory in our area,” said Michael Longman. “We saw a real opportunity to bring something special and totally new to the community. Somewhere families can come together and enjoy a sweet treat made with care and craftsmanship.”

​​“We’ve been counting down the days to welcome SouthShore residents into our store,” Michael added. “Opening day is all about bringing the community together and giving everyone a first taste of what MilkShake Factory is all about. We can’t wait to see families, kids, and milkshake lovers from all over the area walk through our doors for the first time.”

As MilkShake Factory plans for expansion across Florida, SouthShore represents a key milestone in the brand’s growth throughout the Tampa Bay region, one of several major markets where the company is planting roots.

The menu will feature signature shakes like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, Campfire S’mores, and Cookies & Cream, all made with the brand’s proprietary housemade ice cream. Guests can also enjoy non-dairy shake options and decadent chocolate confections, including Molten Chocolate Cups and handcrafted chocolate barks.

In addition to the grand opening festivities, guests can take advantage of MilkShake Factory’s new Happy Hour, available every Thursday from 4 to 6 PM. During this time, all classic shakes are available for $5, giving customers even more reason to stop in and enjoy the high-quality treats MilkShake Factory is known for.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences. Today, MilkShake Factory stays true to its roots in chocolate and its heritage as a family-founded brand, while bringing joy to new communities across the country through its growing franchise program.

The SouthShore store will be open daily from 12 PM to 10 PM, giving locals and visitors alike a new favorite spot to satisfy their sweet tooth.