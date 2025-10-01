MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is making its way to New Jersey with three new locations planned to open over the next year. The first, located at 177 Newark Ave in Downtown Jersey City, is expected to open by the end of fall 2025.

A second store will follow at 187 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park, NJ 07932, with a third coming soon to 189 West Main Street, Somerville, NJ 08876.

New Jersey represents the latest step in MilkShake Factory’s rapid nationwide growth, following successful recent launches in Florida, Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia.

“New Jersey is such a vibrant, diverse state, and we’re excited to introduce our signature shakes and chocolates here,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “Downtown Jersey City will be the first of multiple doors in the region, and we look forward to becoming a sweet destination for the surrounding communities.”

She added, “Launching in Downtown Jersey City is an exciting way to introduce MilkShake Factory to New Jersey. The community’s energy, diversity, and food culture make it the perfect place to begin our journey here.”

Founded over 100 years ago as a small chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, MilkShake Factory has grown into a nationally recognized premium dessert brand while staying true to its heritage. Every item on the menu is made with care, from the housemade ice cream churned in-store daily to the hand-decorated chocolates crafted using family recipes passed down for generations.

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside decadent Chocolate Molten Cups, non-dairy options, and handcrafted chocolate bark collections. The brand’s latest launch, the Dubai-Style Chocolate Bar, layers pistachio crème and toasted kataifi in rich milk chocolate, drawing inspiration from global dessert trends.

As MilkShake Factory scales across the U.S., it remains committed to delivering joyful, everyday indulgences and becoming a beloved neighborhood destination in every city it enters.