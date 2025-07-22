Miller’s Famous Sandwiches announced the grand reopening of its newly remodeled flagship location in East Providence, Rhode Island.

The transformation represents more than just a fresh coat of paint – it’s a bold step into the future for a brand that has been a cherished part of the community since 1972.

Still family-owned and operated, Miller’s is now under the direction of its third generation, who are leading the business with a renewed vision for the next 50 years.

“We’re still a small, mom-and-pop shop at heart,” said Roger Graham, Vice President and third-generation co-owner. “But behind the scenes, we operate with the discipline and structure of a 100-store brand.”

That “big brand” mindset shows up in everything customers don’t see: best-of-breed technology, tightly refined systems, and standard operating procedures that ensure every Miller’s sandwich – whether made in East Providence, South Attleboro, or a future franchise location – is consistent, high-quality, and made with care.

The remodel of the flagship store brings the guest experience in line with Miller’s operational excellence. With updated interiors, improved kitchen efficiency, and a refreshed brand look, the store now reflects the future vision of the company.

“For years, people have asked us about franchising,” Graham added. “We always knew we had something special, but we held off until we were confident that the model was ready. This remodel is the prototype. It’s what we want every future Miller’s to look like – warm, efficient, and proudly rooted in our story.”

Miller’s has always been more than just sandwiches – it’s been a local staple, built on tradition, community, and slow-roasted excellence.