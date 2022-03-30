Miller's Famous Sandwiches Eyes Connecticut for Expansion

Miller’s Famous Sandwiches, the iconic Rhode Island-based franchise known for its signature Roast Beef and variety of other sandwich options, is eyeing Connecticut for its next wave of expansion.

While franchise agreements have yet to be signed, Miller’s Famous Sandwiches plans to open 2-3 new restaurants in each of four targeted markets, including Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven and Stamford. The expansion announcement comes as part of push for the two-unit chain to expand its footprint across the East Coast in an area that extends from the Northeast down to Florida.

Each restaurant will sit approximately 1,500 to 2,200 square feet and employ 20-25 full- and part-time employees.

“Happy and hungry diners have been getting their fill of Miller’s Famous Sandwiches for half a century. Customers who remember enjoying Miller’s signature roast beef sandwiches as children are now bringing their children to experience the magic,” says Miller’s President Gwendolyn Graham. “People love Miller’s and we’re excited to bring our unique product and services to customers in other communities across the country.”

The first Miller’s restaurant was opened in East Providence, Rhode Island in 1972. Since that time, the brand has become a local icon on the foodservice scene, offering one of the best tasting, authentic roast beef sandwiches on the market. The roast beef is slow roasted every night, overnight – resulting in the most tender and tasty sandwiches. Other mouthwatering sandwich options include: Pastrami, French Dip, Reubens, Thanksgiving (Turkey), Chicken, Lobster, BBQ Pulled Pork, Ham, Corned Beef, and New England style Lobster Roll.

Remarkably, Miller’s cooks 12,000 pounds (that’s 6 TONS!) of its signature slow roasted roast beef each month and sells over 8,000 sandwiches each week.

Freshly-made sides include: crinkle cut fries, onion rings, baked beans, homemade slaw, clam strips, and more.

As for the restaurant design? Every Miller’s location is based off of the look and feel of the original restaurant that was opened a half-century ago. Details such as community tables, swivel stools, and warm wood tones are just a few of the ways that Miller’s recreates this atmosphere. An open-kitchen concept allows customers the ability to watch their food being made, while giving them a better understanding of the craft, quality, freshness, and love that goes into Miller’s products.

“At Miller’s, we understand that in the quick-moving world that we are currently living in, today, sometimes it’s nice to just take a step back and get back to basics,” says Graham. “Our home-cooked menu options, our freshly prepared meals, and our comfortable dining atmosphere constantly bring customers coming back to feel that nostalgic feeling that comes with being ‘home.’”

Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment range for a Miller’s restaurant is between $396,000 and $818,000.