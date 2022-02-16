Miller's Famous Sandwiches Targets Boston for Franchise Growth

Two months after announcing the launch of its franchise expansion plans along the East Coast, Miller’s Famous Sandwiches is targeting the greater Boston area as one of its initial growth markets. The iconic Rhode Island brand, known for its signature Roast Beef and variety of other mouthwatering sandwich options, is looking to open as many as 5-8 restaurants throughout the metro area over the next few years.

Though leases have yet to be signed, Miller’s president Gwendolyn Graham says each restaurant will sit approximately 1,500 to 2,200 square feet and employ 20-25 full- and part-time employees. She also believes the seven-county region of Bristol, Worcester, Barnstable, Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex would be ideal for the local expansion.

“We take an enormous amount of pride in what we’ve been able to accomplish over the past 50 years when it comes to creating and maintaining a dedicated, loyal family as our customer base. From our employees, to our food, and our overall service, when you eat at Miller’s, your expectations are through the roof and we always aim to please,” says Graham. “People love Miller’s and we’re excited to begin providing our unique product and services to customers in other communities across the country, including Boston.”

The first Miller’s restaurant was opened in East Providence, Rhode Island in 1972. Since that time, the brand has become a local icon on the foodservice scene, offering one of the best tasting, authentic roast beef sandwiches on the market. The roast beef is slow roasted every night, overnight – resulting in the most tender and tasty sandwiches. Other mouthwatering sandwich options include: Pastrami, French Dip, Reubens, Thanksgiving (Turkey), Chicken, Lobster, BBQ Pulled Pork, Ham, Corned Beef, and New England style Lobster Roll.

Remarkably, Miller’s cooks 12,000 pounds (that’s 6 TONS!) of its signature slow roasted roast beef each month and sells over 8,000 sandwiches each week.

Freshly-made sides include: crinkle cut fries, onion rings, baked beans, homemade slaw, clam strips, and more.

As for the restaurant design? Every Miller’s location is based off of the look and feel of the original restaurant that was opened a half-century ago. Details such as community tables, swivel stools, and warm wood tones are just a few of the ways that Miller’s recreates this atmosphere. An open-kitchen concept allows customers the ability to watch their food being made, while giving them a better understanding of the craft, quality, freshness, and love that goes into Miller’s products.

“At Miller’s, we understand that in the quick-moving world that we are currently living in, today, sometimes it’s nice to just take a step back and get back to basics,” says Graham. “Our home-cooked menu options, our freshly prepared meals, and our comfortable dining atmosphere constantly bring customers coming back to feel that nostalgic feeling that comes with being ‘home.’”

Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment range for a Miller’s restaurant is between $396,000 and $818,000.