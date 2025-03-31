Mitch’s Downtown Bagel Cafe is once again redefining the New York-style deli concept with a fresh lineup of mouth watering new menu items that blend tradition, innovation, and bold flavors. Known for combining old-school quality with top-tier hospitality, Mitch’s latest offerings deliver unmatched flavor, highest-quality ingredients through generous portions.

Introducing the Latest Additions to the Mitch’s Menu:

For a refreshing twist, Mitch’s is rolling out new dishes that spotlight vibrant, seasonal ingredients like dill, cucumber, Tuscan kale, mint-basil pesto, and more—just in time for the incoming South Florida heat.

For Breakfast

Nova Sandwiches – Mitch’s famous freshly baked bagels served open-faced with classic nova and curated toppings.

– Mitch’s famous freshly baked bagels served open-faced with classic nova and curated toppings. Mr. Eats 305 Bagel – Created in collaboration with top Miami foodie influencer, George Arango, aka @Mr.Eats305 – it’s South Florida twist on a deli classic, featuring thin-sliced nova, plain cream cheese, cucumber, hollandaise, crispy onions, scallions, and a drizzle of hot honey honey, all served open-faced. $18.50

The Hampton – East Coast elegance on a bagel, with homemade feta dill cream cheese (new flavor), thin-sliced nova, dill, lemon, and julienned red onion, scooped, toasted well, and served open-faced. Market Price

– Created in collaboration with top Miami foodie influencer, George Arango, aka @Mr.Eats305 – it’s South Florida twist on a deli classic, featuring thin-sliced nova, plain cream cheese, cucumber, hollandaise, crispy onions, scallions, and a drizzle of hot honey honey, all served open-faced. $18.50 – East Coast elegance on a bagel, with homemade feta dill cream cheese (new flavor), thin-sliced nova, dill, lemon, and julienned red onion, scooped, toasted well, and served open-faced. Market Price Avocado Toasts – Thick, indulgent slices of toast crowned with avocado and distinctive toppings.

– Thick, indulgent slices of toast crowned with avocado and distinctive toppings. Greek Avo – Whole avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, Tuscan Kale, mint and basil pesto. $14.00

– Whole avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, Tuscan Kale, mint and basil pesto. $14.00 Breakfast Sandwiches – Generous sandwiches that will bring you back from any hangover.

– Generous sandwiches that will bring you back from any hangover. The So Flo – Egg whites, Swiss cheese, turkey bacon, avocado, mint and basil pesto. $15.50

As summer approaches, we know our customers are craving fresh, flavorful lunch options. That’s why we’re excited to introduce two new wraps—the Toasted Pesto Chicken and Buffalo Chicken Melt—joining favorites like the Avo Chicken Caesar and California Chicken Wraps. Perfect for taking to the beach, enjoying on the boat, or savoring in-person at any of our locations, these wraps deliver bold taste with lighter ingredients.

For Lunch

Wraps – Served with coleslaw, potato, macaroni or cucumber salad & a pickle.

Toasted Pesto Chicken – Grilled chicken, fresh mint, kale, tomatoes, avocado, provolone, and pesto aioli—a bold, herbaceous masterpiece. $18.00

– Grilled chicken, fresh mint, kale, tomatoes, avocado, provolone, and pesto aioli—a bold, herbaceous masterpiece. $18.00 Buffalo Chicken Melt – Spicy chicken salad, red onions, tomatoes, and melted Muenster cheese toasted to perfection. $17.50

– Spicy chicken salad, red onions, tomatoes, and melted Muenster cheese toasted to perfection. $17.50 Avo Chicken Caesar – Grilled chicken meets Tuscan kale, Parmigiano, and fresh avocado in a vibrant, healthy twist on a classic. $16.50

– Grilled chicken meets Tuscan kale, Parmigiano, and fresh avocado in a vibrant, healthy twist on a classic. $16.50 California Chicken – Thick-cut bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, Tuscan kale, tomato, and mayo—sunny, satisfying, and served with West Coast flair. $17.50

“These dishes reflect who we are—a modern deli that’s rooted in tradition but unafraid to innovate,” said Adam Shidlofsky, co-founder of Mitch’s Downtown Bagel Cafe. “Our customers are looking for flavors that excite, ingredients they can trust, and an experience that feels personal every time. This new menu delivers all of that and more.”

With three locations thriving in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, Hallandale Beach, and Weston, Mitch’s is preparing to open its fourth location in Coral Springs later this year—a homecoming for Mitch and Adam, whose deli journey began in Coral Springs back in 2002.

Beyond the food, Mitch’s is a lifestyle brand that’s known for its photo-worthy dishes and a vibe that keeps guests coming back.