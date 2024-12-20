Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food, is bringing its signature flavors and aloha spirit to Nampa with the opening of its 60th location. Situated at 1255 N. Happy Valley Rd., Suite 130, near Winco and the Nampa Gateway Center, the new restaurant marks the brand’s fifth location in Idaho.

To kick off the celebration, Mo’ Bettahs will host a Friends and Ohana pre-opening event on Friday, Dec. 20. Guests can enjoy a free mini plate during event hours — lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a break in the afternoon and dinner from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Attendees will also score fun giveaways, sample menu items and more. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place before dinner at 5:30 p.m. with Kalani Mack, one of the founders of Mo’ Bettahs.

In addition to the opening festivities, Mo’ Bettahs is offering a BOGO special on Monday, Dec. 23. Guests can enjoy a buy-one-regular-plate, get-one-free deal all day by simply asking for the offer at the register.

“We are so grateful for the warm welcome in Nampa and are looking forward to continuing sharing our passion for good food with the community,” said Mo’ Bettahs co-founder Kimo Mack. “Wherever we go, it’s an honor to create a space where you can enjoy a meal with your ‘ohana and friends.”

Operating hours for the Nampa location will be Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the restaurant closed on Sundays.

From Katsu Chicken and Kalua Pig to classic sides like macaroni salad and steamed rice, Mo’ Bettahs is dedicated to serving an authentic Hawaiian-style experience.