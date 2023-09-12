Mo’ Bettahs Expanding to Forney

DFW can’t get enough of Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant’s fresh, authentic cuisine, which is why the popular brand is expanding to Forney this September.

Located at 572 W US Highway 80 Frontage in Forney, construction for the new store began this past May and will boast the brand’s state-of-the-art 2.0 Design, which will feature a new “backyard” plantation-style shed, mounted surfboards and artwork that depict the Hawaiian lifestyle and culture.

“It is an honor to be so well received in the DFW area that we’re able to grow as a brand,” says Mo’ Bettahs CEO Rob Ertmann. “We put the aloha spirit into everything that we do and we’re incredibly excited to welcome Forney to the ‘ohana (family)! We hope to create a new go-to place that brings the community together to enjoy an authentic, one-of-a-kind, Hawaiian experience.”

With Forney’s Mo’ Bettahs opening, it will mark the fifth in the DFW area, the second with a drive-thru and the 46th location systemwide. The company is planning more growth in the DFW Market, with 2 more Texas openings slated for McKinney and Frisco this winter.

In preparation for its grand opening, the popular Hawaiian-style restaurant is looking to hire 35 team members to join the team. Interested candidates can apply by visiting mobettahs.com/careers. Mo’ Bettahs offers a variety of benefits, like flexible schedules, daily pay, free and discounted meals, and more.

Mo’ Bettahs immerses its guests in the island culture by serving authentic Hawaiian-style food, using only the finest ingredients. Enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.