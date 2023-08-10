Mo' Bettahs Expands in Dallas-Fort Worth Market

Mo’ Bettahs is inviting a new style of backyard barbecue to The Lone Star State, serving up family recipes straight from the island of O’ahu. Authentic Hawaiian Food and Experiences are coming to Sachse with the popular Hawaiian-style concept holding a grand opening for its newest restaurant on Friday, Aug. 18 – its fourth location in DFW.

Located at 8010 S. State Hwy. 78, Ste. 230, just around the corner from Woodbridge Golf Club, Mo’ Bettahs will not only serve up fresh plate lunches, but also bring fresh vibes with its state-of-the-art 2.0 Design. The brand’s new restaurant prototype, which includes updated signage and branding, will feature a new “backyard” plantation-style shed, along with mounted surfboards and artwork that truly depict the Hawaiian lifestyle and culture fans have come to love from the brand over the years.

“From our humble beginnings, it’s hard to believe how much growth we’ve seen from Mo’ Bettahs over the years and DFW has been a big part of that,” says CEO Rob Ertmann, who has helped the brand more than double its store count from 22 to 45 the past two years. “The area has accepted us with open arms from the very beginning and in turn, we’ve welcomed them into our ‘ohana (family). We can’t wait for Sachse to experience a taste of our signature cuisine that is prepared and served with an aloha spirit.”

Doors will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. However, for those who just can’t wait to get that special taste of the islands, a Friends and ‘Ohana Day will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, with guests receiving a free Mini Plate between 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for lunch and again between 6-8 p.m. for dinner. Feel free to join the company’s founders and store team at 5:30pm for their Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The following week on Monday, Aug. 21, the brand is offering a Buy One Regular Plate, Get One Free deal to make it a Mo’ Bettah Monday.

The new Mo’ Bettahs in Sachse is projected to bring 30 jobs to the community.

Mo’ Bettahs immerses its guests in the island culture by serving authentic Hawaiian-style food, using only the finest ingredients. Enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.