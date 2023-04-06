Mo’ Bettahs Headed to Lee’s Summit on April 7

The wave of Authentic Hawaiian Food and Experiences is swelling even larger with a new Mo’ Bettahs coming to Lee’s Summit on April 7.

Located at 520 NW Chipman Rd., the popular Hawaiian-style concept will not only serve up fresh dishes, but also bring fresh vibes with its state-of-the-art 2.0 Design, which includes updated signage and branding. New “backyard” shed roofing highlights the dining room along with mounted surfboards and artwork that perfectly depict the Hawaiian lifestyle and culture fans have come to love over the last 15 years.

Doors open on Friday, but the fun really gets started on Thursday, April 6 for Friends and Ohana Day with Mo’ Bettahs offering guests a FREE Mini Plate between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch and 6-8 p.m. for dinner. If that’s not enough, stop by on April 10 for Buy One, Get One Monday with the purchase of any miniplate.

“The Kansas City community has shown over the years that it’s a big fan of our signature Oahu-born flavor,” says Mo’ Bettahs CEO Rob Ertmann. “With this new location coming to Lee’s Summit, now even more of the area can really learn what it means to become part of our ohana (family).”

The new Mo’ Bettahs in Lee’s Summit marks the rapidly growing brand’s fifth location in the Kansas City area and 42nd systemwide. The stand-alone restaurant will serve guests from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday and feature a convenient drive-thru option for guests to order their Hawaiian-style plate lunches car-side.

Those interested in working in an environment that’s all about having fun while providing great guest service, apply here to join the Mo’ Bettah’s Lee Summit team.

Mo’ Bettahs immerses its guests in the island culture by serving authentic Hawaiian-style food, using only the finest ingredients. Enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – along with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.