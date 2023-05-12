Mo' Bettahs Inks Endorsement Deal with PGA TOUR Star Tony Finau

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food just inked a new endorsement from a longtime fan. Tony Finau, six-time PGA TOUR winner and one of the stars of Netflix’ hit docuseries, “Full Swing,” has partnered with the popular fast-casual concept as it continues its explosive expansion.

“Mo’ Bettahs has been my go-to for a long time,” says Finau, who has family in Hawaii and is coming off a victory at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. “Kimo and Kalani Mack have created the true taste and experience of eating in Hawaii. I’m thrilled to join the Mo’ Bettahs team and am proud to partner with them as they expand across the country. Everyone has to try the Teri Chicken, Pulehu Chicken, Mac Salad, and rice — I probably eat that more often than I should admit, but once you try it, you’ll know why!”

Founded in Bountiful, Utah, by Kimo and Kalani Mack, two brothers from Hawaii, Mo’ Bettahs immerses its guests in the island culture by serving authentic Hawaiian-style food in the iconic plate lunch style. Mo’ Bettahs’ “ono grindz” are now served in 42 stores across six states — with 14 additional locations already in development.

“We are honored to have Tony join our ‘ohana,” says Kimo Mack, co-founder. “I’ve followed Tony’s career since the early days and have been rooting for his success. He’s repped the Polynesian culture so beautifully. Mo’ Bettahs is all about food and family, and we’re proud to partner with someone who appreciates and loves the islands as much as we do.”

The endorsement is a natural partnership with a shared love of food and community. Going forward, Mo’ Bettahs will work with the Tony Finau Foundation to align with their initiatives and purpose of supporting youth, inspiring learning and spreading aloha.

“It’s been incredible to watch this partnership come to fruition. It’s not often that an endorsement comes together as authentically as this one did. Tony and his team were true professionals throughout the entire process,” says Andrew K. Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Savory Fund, primary investor for Mo’ Bettahs. “Tony is the perfect ambassador, and we can’t wait for people across the country to fall in love with Mo’ Bettahs like we did. This is truly a win for both teams.”