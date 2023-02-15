Mo' Bettahs to Open 40th Store

As it approaches its 15-year anniversary, Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food is celebrating the opening of its 40th location systemwide with its new spot in Edmond opening on Friday, Feb. 24.

Located at 1140 S. Bryant Ave., the new Mo’ Bettahs will bring its fresh aloha vibes to the Edmond community with its state-of-the-art 2.0 Design, including updated signage and branding, new “backyard” shed roofing within its dining room, as well as mounted surfboards and artwork that perfectly depict the Hawaiian lifestyle and culture.

Grand Opening Day is set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. However, for those who just can’t wait, there will be a special Friends and ‘Ohana Day on Thursday, Feb. 23, with Mo’ Bettahs offering guests a free Mini Plate between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for lunch and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for dinner. Offer is valid on all dine-in, drive-thru and takeout orders.

In addition, an influencer night will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, complete with a store tour, a word from Mo’ Bettahs founders and a private tasting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The grand opening celebrations will conclude on Monday, Feb. 27 with a “Buy One, Get One Mini Plate.” Edmond’s new Mo’ Bettahs will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Mo’ Bettahs immerses its guests in the island culture by serving authentic Hawaiian-style food, using only the finest ingredients. Enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kālua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – along with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.