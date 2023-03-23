Mo' Bettahs to Open Fifth Kansas City Area Location

Thousands of miles from the islands won’t stop Kansas City from experiencing even more local Hawaiian cuisine as Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food opens its doors in Lee’s Summit this April.

Located at 530 NW Chipman Rd. next to the Summit Fair shopping mall, the popular Hawaiian-style concept will share its authentic Hawaiian barbeque and ‘ohana (family) spirit with even more of America’s Heartland. This new location marks the rapidly growing brand’s fifth location in the area and the 42nd location systemwide.

“Our goal at Mo’ Bettahs is to recreate the feeling of family gatherings on the islands,” says CEO Rob Ertmann. “The Kansas City locals have embraced that feeling so much that we’re honored to share our love of great taste at our brand-new Lee’s Summit restaurant.”

In preparation for the opening, Mo’ Bettahs Lee’s Summit is looking to hire 30 local team members for positions across the board, including shift lead, grill cook and prep cook. Interested candidates can apply online at mobettahs.com/careers anytime or in-person with the General Manager by booking an interview appointment or attending the hiring event all day on Tuesday, March 28th.

Mo’ Bettahs immerses its guests in the island culture by serving authentic Hawaiian-style food, using only the finest ingredients. Enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kālua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – along with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.