Mo' Bettahs to Open New Store in Overland Park, Kansas

Home of fresh, authentic island flavors, Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food is expanding its presence in the City of Fountains with a new store in Overland Park, slated to open in early summer.

Located at 12005 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, the popular Hawaiian-style concept’s sixth Kansas City location will soon share its authentic Hawaiian cuisine with even more of the area’s residents. The brand aims to convey the feeling of family gatherings on the islands within the community where guests can come together and just hang loose.

"We're grateful for the warm welcome we've received in Kansas City and are excited to expand our Mo' Bettahs family in Overland Park," says CEO Rob Ertmann. "Our mission is to share the authentic taste of Hawaii with our guests and create a space where everyone can relax, connect, and make new memories with their loved ones."

In preparation for the opening, Mo’ Bettahs is looking to hire 35 local team members who love working in a fun environment for front and back-of-house positions. Those that are interested can apply either online or in-store.

Mo’ Bettahs immerses its guests in the island culture by serving authentic Hawaiian-style food, using only the finest ingredients. Enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – along with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.