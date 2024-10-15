Las Vegas just got a little luckier with the addition of a new Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food opening on Oct. 18. To celebrate the new location, Mo’ Bettah’s is having a Friends & ’Ohana pre-opening event with complimentary lunch plates served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with founders Kimo and Kalani Mack will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by complimentary dinner plates served from 6 to 8 p.m.

Located at 3340 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 100 in the suburb of Henderson up the road from Costco and St. Rose Square Shopping Center, this new Mo’ Bettah’s marks the brand’s 56th store systemwide.

“Aloha and mahalo, Las Vegas,” CEO of Mo’ Bettah’s Robert Ertmann said. “This city has embraced us with open arms and made us feel like Ohana. We look forward to serving the Henderson community with our amazing fresh food and offering them a real taste of our authentic Hawaiian cuisine.”

The new location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays.

From Spam Musubi, a popular Hawaiian snack, to Kalua Pig, Katsu Chicken and Shrimp Tempura, Mo’ Bettahs’ goal is to share Aloha and an authentic Hawaiian-style experience. Mo’ Bettah’s also has a one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice that pairs perfectly with any choice of its tasty meats.