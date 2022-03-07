Mo' Bettahs Opens in Plano, Texas

The Plano community can now fill their opu (stomach) with ono (delicious) island food because Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant opened its doors at 1801 Preston Road, Ste. B on Friday, March 4.

Mo’ Bettahs spreads the aloha spirit in Plano by serving authentic, fresh flavors using only the finest ingredients through a brand-new prototype that exudes the diverse ocean lifestyle. Guests can enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – along with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce our signature island barbecue menu to everyone in Plano and surrounding areas,” says Kimo Mack. “From our new design featuring stunning visuals of Hawaii’s landscape to the authentic food we serve, Mo’ Bettahs will provide an experience unlike any other where guests truly feel like they’ve been transported to the islands.”

Plano’s first Mo’ Bettahs is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. This opening marks the second Mo’ Bettahs in Texas and 28th location systemwide.