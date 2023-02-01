Mo' Bettahs Releases New App in Partnership with Thanx

Utah-based fast casual restaurant chain, Mo' Bettahs, has released a brand new iOS and Android app in partnership with Thanx, the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants. The app is complete with a revamped loyalty program, Makana Rewards, and digital ordering experience. With the enhanced program, Mo’ Bettahs gains unprecedented insight into customers’ purchasing behaviors, allowing for more personal communication with guests and sophisticated targeted marketing to incentivize direct ordering over third-party.

The Mo' Bettahs brand is known for providing guests an authentic Hawaiian island barbeque experience, with items like freshly grilled teriyaki chicken and steak, kalua pig, deep-fried katsu chicken, homemade macaroni salad and steamed rice. Since partnering with Savory Fund, an innovative private equity firm specializing in emerging restaurant concepts, Mo’ Bettahs has grown to 39 locations in Utah, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. Mo' Bettahs is the fourth restaurant from Savory Restaurant Fund to partner with Thanx for loyalty and guest engagement.

“In its 15-year history, Mo’ Bettahs has become a beloved brand, and we are excited to reward its loyal fanbase through the top-notch technology at Thanx,” says Alonso Castañeda, VP of Brand Development and Strategy at Savory Fund. “Thanx is innovative. It has a frictionless user experience, it understands consumer demands and expectations, and it has the tools to help busy marketing teams conquer customer communication. Our partnership with Thanx has already led to increased sales and stronger customer service amongst some of our other portfolio companies — and we are thrilled to have Mo’ Bettahs benefit from this strategic platform.”

Makana means “gift” or “reward” in the Hawaiian language. The new loyalty program will enable Mo' Bettahs to share the brand’s aloha spirit to guests across more touchpoints.

Mo’ Bettahs CEO, Rob Ertmann, shares his excitement for the new loyalty program, “Mo’ Bettahs has true fans, and now we have a dedicated Makana Rewards program to keep sharing the Aloha with them.”

With Makana Rewards, guests receive a free mini plate just by enrolling, a complimentary birthday treat, and earn one point for every dollar spent. Points can be exchanged for plate lunches, drinks, and treats like one of the brand’s signature cookies. Mo' Bettahs new loyalty program features a rewards marketplace, powered by Thanx, which offers customers superior flexibility in how they engage with the app by giving guests the ability to choose rewards based on their unique preferences and favorite menu items.

Mo' Bettahs will also benefit from other platform capabilities from Thanx, including non-discount rewards options that incentivize guests without costly discounts. With Thanx’s self-service Loyalty Designer, the Mo' Bettahs marketing and operations teams have the flexibility to update dollar-to-point conversion ratios in real time as well as add, remove, and change benefits available in the Rewards Marketplace including their redemption value in real time.

Makana Rewards members will also be eligible for exciting sweepstakes and other bespoke experiential rewards slated for later in 2023. Guests are encouraged to subscribe to email communications to be the first to know about these initiatives, giveaways, and exclusive loyalty member perks, as well as company news and announcements.