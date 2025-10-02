Cartwheel, the enterprise delivery management platform for restaurants, today announced that Mo’ Bettahs, a Hawaiian-style fast casual brand, is bringing its signature aloha hospitality to catering delivery with Cartwheel’s hybrid delivery technology. By combining in-house drivers who embody the brand’s culture with Cartwheel’s branded real-time tracking and logistics tools, Mo’ Bettahs ensures every catering guest enjoys the same authentic experience outside the restaurant as they do inside.

Mo’ Bettahs, named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, is expanding rapidly with more than 66 locations nationwide. As catering becomes an increasingly important part of its growth strategy, the brand is investing in delivery management technology to scale the channel while protecting the customer experience that has fueled its success.

Mo’ Bettahs prioritizes using its own drivers for catering, allowing them to extend the aloha spirit directly to the customer’s door through both their first-party catering channel powered and third-party marketplaces. Cartwheel technology powers the operational backbone, with mobile driver apps, AI-powered auto-dispatch, and custom-branded tracking pages styled in Mo’ Bettahs’ look and feel.

“As we continue opening new locations and growing quickly in a variety of markets, catering has become an increasingly important part of our business,” said John Konyn, COO at Mo’ Bettahs. “Cartwheel helps us grow this channel by ensuring an outstanding delivery experience turns first-time catering guests into regulars — all while staying true to our aloha roots.”

The partnership addresses the evolving expectations in catering delivery, where bleeding edge AI technology has become critical in driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. A recent industry survey highlights the importance of delivery management technology for catering growth:

95% of catering customers expect delivery tracking updates for all orders. Delivery updates reduce stress for both customers and restaurants: 91% of catering orderers reported they feel less stress when delivery tracking updates are available, while76% shared that they don’t need to contact a restaurant when delivery tracking is provided.

91% of catering orderers reported they feel less stress when delivery tracking updates are available, while76% shared that they don’t need to contact a restaurant when delivery tracking is provided. Investment in delivery management is accelerating: 33% of operators are actively improving delivery, with 46% investing in delivery management systems.

“Mo’ Bettahs exemplifies how brands can scale rapidly while maintaining their authentic hospitality,” said Alex Vasilkin, CEO of Cartwheel. “We’re proud to provide the technology that helps them deliver an outstanding experience at scale and support the continued growth of their catering business.”