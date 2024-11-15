Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food, a popular Hawaiian-inspired restaurant known for its commitment to fresh, authentic flavors and family-friendly dining, is set to open its 29th unit in Utah at 4315 Pony Express Parkway, Suite 160, across from the Eagle Mountain City Library and near Ace Hardware. This location marks the 57th unit for Mo’ Bettahs systemwide.

A “Friends and Ohana” event will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, inviting the community to enjoy a complimentary mini plate during event hours from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for dinner. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with founders Kimo and Kalani Mack will take place at 5:30 p.m. ahead of dinner service.

In honor of the grand opening, Mo’ Bettahs will also host “BOGO Monday” on Nov. 25, offering a “buy one regular plate, get one free” deal for all guests who mention the promotion at the register.

“We are very thankful to the Eagle Mountain community as we continue in our mission to share Aloha,” said Kimo Mack, co-founder of Mo’ Bettahs. “Utah has kindly embraced our brand of Hawaiian cuisine and we can’t wait to continue growing and sharing Aloha in even more places.”

Mo’ Bettahs prides itself on providing a welcoming atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of Aloha and fosters community connections. From Spam Musubi, a popular Hawaiian snack, to Kalua Pig, Katsu Chicken and Shrimp Tempura, Mo’ Bettahs is number one when it comes to an authentic Hawaiian-style experience. Paired with its one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice, the flavor experiences are unmatched. Operating hours are Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.