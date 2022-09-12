    MOD Adds Sizzlin’ Chicken Sausage Pizza to Menu

    September 12, 2022

    MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC announced its limited-time fall menu offering – the Sizzlin’ Chicken Sausage Pizza – available September 12 through November 6, 2022, at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide. 

    The Sizzlin’ Chicken Sausage Pizza adds a kick to an Italian classic, incorporating traditional Italian elements – red sauce, fresh basil, ricotta and parmesan cheese, freshly sliced tomatoes - topped with Spicy Chicken Sausage.  

    The newest seasonal pizza is available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards® members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on Flash MOD seasonal specials.

